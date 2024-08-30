'Rampant sexual abuse in Tamil film industry,' alleges actor Kutti Padmini: Report

Amid Mollywood going through its MeToo movement, the ripples appear to have reached the neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Kutti Padmini, a popular actor and television show producer, has claimed that rampant sexual harassment exists in the Tamil television show industry.

She also stated that many women have killed themselves over it. Padmini was speaking to NDTV when she made these allegations.

Further, she expressed concern over the ban the Tamil film industry has placed on singer Chinmayi and actor Sri Reddy, both of whom had raised sexual harassment allegations in the past.

Padmini observed "This is a profession like any other - doctors, lawyers, IT person. Why it has to be a flesh trade? It is very wrong."

"Directors and technicians demand sexual obligations from women artistes in tv serials. Many women do not complain as sexual harassment can't be proved. Some women tolerate this as they earn well," she added.

Padmini also noted that being a whistleblower comes with its set of adverse results, including complainants being banned from the industry.