'Rampant sexual abuse in Tamil film industry,' alleges actor Kutti Padmini: Report

Amid Mollywood going through its MeToo movement, the ripples appear to have reached the neighbouring Tamil Nadu.
Kutti Padmini, a popular actor and television show producer, has claimed that rampant sexual harassment exists in the Tamil television show industry.
She also stated that many women have killed themselves over it. Padmini was speaking to NDTV when she made these allegations.
Further, she expressed concern over the ban the Tamil film industry has placed on singer Chinmayi and actor Sri Reddy, both of whom had raised sexual harassment allegations in the past.
Padmini observed "This is a profession like any other - doctors, lawyers, IT person. Why it has to be a flesh trade? It is very wrong."
"Directors and technicians demand sexual obligations from women artistes in tv serials. Many women do not complain as sexual harassment can't be proved. Some women tolerate this as they earn well," she added.
Padmini also noted that being a whistleblower comes with its set of adverse results, including complainants being banned from the industry.
In Chinmayi's case, the ban came from actor Radha Ravi, after she supported those who had named him. It was claimed the ban was because Chinmayi had not renewed her membership. Padmini said that Sri Reddy was not given a membership card for the actors' association at all, meaning she could not work even for television shows.
Padmini said that adding insult to injury is the fact that there has been no headway in these investigations into sexual assault allegations in the Tamil cinema.
"I read that Suresh Gopi has said 'Where is the proof'. How can anyone give proof? They can do lie-detector test like the CBI is doing," said Padmini.
However, state minister Swaminathan has told reporters that the authorities have not gotten any complaints of sexual harassment from the industry, the publication added.
Meanwhile, sharing Padmini's interview with NDTV, Chinmayi said on X, "Finally, someone from the Tamil Film Industry agrees Sexual Harassment is rampant in the Tamil Film Industry."
The Hema committe report has opened a can of worms for the Malayalam film industry, and the ripples are being felt now.
Published 30 August 2024, 05:48 IST