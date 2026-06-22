'Rarest of the rare': Tornado-like storm hits Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi

<p>Residents of Thoothukudi in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu?gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=23950188880&gbraid=0AAAAABgjgg-1HSHf-aDyMiOro6yJl07Mm&gclid=CjwKCAjwl97RBhBWEiwAa9rbXV3J2qjvfvsiWXGN5KQmzylVBlXSufrm15ucGnlGfZi7q5vt4KOWahoC8JgQAvD_BwE">Tamil Nadu</a> witnessed a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tornado">tornado</a> during a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thunderstorm">thunderstorm</a>. Videos of the twisting funnel-like formation which touched the ground went viral on social media.</p><p>Officials said that Thoothukudi witnessed heavy rain and thunderstorm activity triggered by a cyclonic circulation and strong local heating.</p><p>Videos taken near the Thoothukudi Airport area showed a towering, whirling column of dust rapidly gaining intensity, lifting objects into the air as it moved.</p>.<p>Weather observer Navdeep Dahiya shared a video of the weather condition on X along with a caption which read, "Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu reported #Tornado today. Very rare sight from #TamilNadu. Could be the first one from the state?"</p><p>"In general Tornado formations are not that common in India. If happens mostly were reported from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/odisha">Odisha</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> or northern plains," the post further said.</p>.<p>In another post Dahiya said, "Crazy and very close visuals of #Tornado from Toothukudi Airport in #TamilNadu. Folks have not idea what are witnessing. Wind speed under such Tornado could easily be 170-220km/h. By the structure it seems like almost EF2 (Enhanced Fujita scale 178km/h+ winds)(sic)"</p><p>According to a <em><a href="https://www.ndtv.com/tamil-nadu-news/tamil-nadu-weather-video-tornado-like-storm-hits-tamil-nadu-thoothukudi-district-causes-major-property-damage-11669099" rel="nofollow">media report</a></em>, the strongest impact was reported around Vagaikulam and Mudivaithanendal villages on the Thoothukudi - Tirunelveli Highway.</p><p>People claimed that the violent winds uprooted trees, snapped electricity poles, tore away roof sheets and damaged household belongings.</p>.<p>According to a <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/chennai/thoothukudi-thunderstorm-triggers-rare-swirling-dust-column/articleshow/131894328.cms" rel="nofollow">report</a> by <em>TOI</em>, V R Durai, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "When the thundercloud developed, a strong updraft lifted loose soil and dust from the ground, creating the swirling column seen in the video. It was not a tornado. Tornadoes are far more intense, move rapidly and can cause significant structural damage. They require a much stronger atmospheric setup than what existed over Thoothukudi."</p><p>Tornado is a rotating column of violent air which extends from a thunderstorm cloud and is often seen as a funnel-shaped cloud made of condensed water, dust, debris, capable of producing exceeding wind speeds.</p>