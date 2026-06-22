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'Rarest of the rare': Tornado-like storm hits Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi

People claimed that the violent winds uprooted trees, snapped electricity poles, tore away roof sheets and damaged household belongings.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 08:39 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 08:39 IST
India NewsTamil NaduTornadostormTrendingThoothukudithunderstorm

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