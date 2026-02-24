<p>Theni (Tamil Nadu): Noting that he has worked for the party's welfare for over 46 years while enduring "all insults with patience", expelled AIADMK leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/stalin-might-return-as-tamil-nadus-cm-o-panneerselvams-prediction-creates-stir-3906073">O Panneerselvam </a>on Tuesday offered to quit politics if his mistakes were proven.</p><p>Without naming AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, the former CM criticised the recent amendments to the party by-laws for the selection of the General Secretary, a framework established by party founder M G Ramachandran.</p><p>Addressing reporters here, he said, "When the Revolutionary Leader (M G Ramachandran) launched this party and codified these rules in writing, who are you to change it? I have raised this question and the matter is now in the Court."</p><p>Recalling that he was instructed by the AIADMK leadership not to use the party flag or wear the party dhoti, Panneerselvam said, "I have been a legislator. I have been a CM. I have also been a coordinator of the party. What mistake did I commit? Have I ever raised a hand against a worker? If you can simply tell me what mistake I have made, I will leave politics."</p>.'Panneerselvam resigned as Tamil Nadu CM due to pressure from his colleagues, not Sasikala': TTV Dhinakaran