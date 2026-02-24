Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

'Ready to quit politics if mistake proven': O Panneerselvam issues challenge to AIADMK

OPS criticised the recent amendments to AIADMK's by-laws for selection of General Secretary, a framework established by party founder M G Ramachandran.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 10:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 10:48 IST
Tamil NaduO PanneerselvamAIADMKTamil Nadu News

Follow us on :

Follow Us