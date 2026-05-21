Recitation of Tamil Nadu state song after national anthem & Vande Mataram during swearing-in stokes row

<p>Controversy erupted on Thursday yet again when the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu (Tamil invocation song) was rendered last in the sequence of songs recited during the swearing-in of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/tamil-nau-cm-vijay-expands-his-cabinet-inducts-23-new-ministers-including-two-from-congress-4010823">newly inducted Tamil Nadu ministers</a> at the Lok Bhavan in Chennai. As many as 21 TVK MLAs and two Congress legislators were administered the oath into the cabinet by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.</p><p>The alliance parties took exception to the Tamil anthem being sung after Vande Mataram and the national anthem at the swearing-in ceremony held in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to mark his maiden cabinet expansion. </p><p>A similar row had surfaced when the Tamil anthem that is always sung at the commencement of state government functions was recited third after Vande Mataram and Jana Gana Mana, when Vijay was sworn-in as Chief Minister on May 10.</p>.Controversy over Vande Mataram at Vijay's swearing-in ceremony.<p>Stating that Tamil Nadu Governor should prioritise the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian emphasised that the sentiments of the Tamil people also should be taken into due consideration.</p><p>"We reiterate that the Governor should pay more attention to prioritising the Tamil Anthem. We respect India's national song and national anthem. But we reiterate that the Governor should give priority to the Tamil anthem," Veerapandian said.</p><p>He clarified that his party was not against the Indian national song or anthem but wanted the Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu to be accorded the priority at government events.</p><p>CPI (M) state secretary P Shanmugam said when the issue of Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu being sung last was taken up with the Chief Minister, the latter had clarified that Vande Mataram would be rendered first in all the events participated by the Governor.</p>