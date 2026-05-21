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Homeindiatamil nadu

Recitation of Tamil Nadu state song after national anthem & Vande Mataram during swearing-in stokes row

As many as 21 TVK MLAs and two Congress legislators were administered the oath into the cabinet by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 09:01 IST
CongressTamil NaduIndiaNational anthemVijayVande MataramTVK

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