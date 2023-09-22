Recognise Udhayakumar as deputy LoP: AIADMK tells Speaker

AIADMK on Friday urged Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu to recognise R B Udhayakumar as the deputy leader of its Legislature Party in place of O Panneerselvam and allot him the seat next to Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami in the House.

A delegation of AIADMK MLAs met Appavu and handed over the third letter in over a year from Palaniswami on the issue. The Legislature Party in July 2022 removed OPS as its deputy leader following his expulsion from the AIADMK and elected Udhayakumar in his place.

However, the Speaker didn’t take a call on the issue which led to OPS continuing to sit next to EPS in the Assembly, much to the discomfiture of the latter. The AIADMK has also taken objection to OPS being called as deputy leader of Opposition and has opposed his representing the party in the Assembly.