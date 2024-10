Restoration at Kavaraipettai train accident site to be completed by October 13

More than 500 personnel are on the ground, contributing to the rescue effort. To ensure smooth and quick execution of work, the Southern Railway has deployed 5 heavy earth movers, 3 JCBs, 140-ton crane (2 numbers) from Tondiarpet Heavy Duty Re-railing equipment for re-railing the derailed coach.