<p>A rebel AIADMK faction led by C Ve Shanmugam has declared support to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).</p><p>Shanmugam on Tuesday said this was the decision of the majority AIADMK MLAs.</p><p>The development comes days after the AIADMK suffered a drubbing in the Assembly elections. The party won 47 seats in the election.</p>.Is AIADMK heading for another split? Members divided over support to Vijay's TVK, some MLAs want Edappadi to step down.<p>Shanmugam said they were shocked to hear party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami tell the legislature party meeting that he would be the Chief Minister of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> with the support of the party's arch-rival DMK. The DMK has won 59 seats in the 234-member House. </p><p>Meanwhile, S P Velumani was elected as the leader of the AIADMK Legislature Party and G Hari, a close confidante of Shanmugam, was elected as the deputy leader. </p><p>They also asked Palaniswami to convene the general council meeting of the AIADMK to sort things out.</p><p>"We don’t want another split in the AIADMK. We are concerned about the AIADMK and that’s why we have take this decision," said Velumani.</p>