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Rift out in open: AIADMK rebel faction led by Shanmugam extends support to Vijay's TVK

S P Velumani elected as the leader of the AIADMK Legislature Party
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 04:04 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 04:04 IST
India NewsIndia PoliticsEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMKTamil Nadu politicsTamil Nadu NewsVijayTVK

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