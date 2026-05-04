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'Rookie' Vijay set to take the throne; Can he slay the challenges as Chief Minister?

51-year-old Vijay will have to find ways to shore up funds to implement the promises he has made to the people.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 16:33 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 16:33 IST
Tamil NaduVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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