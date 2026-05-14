<p>Days after taking charge as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay has announced on Thursday that women beneficiaries covered under the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai' will get the May month installment of Rs 1000 soon. </p>.<p>The installment will be deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, a government release quoting Vijay said.</p><p>The amount is part of the scheme implemented by the previous DMK regime and is named after late party stalwart M Karunanidhi.</p>.Tamil Nadu govt reaffirms 21-yr age limit for liquor sales.<p>"The government needs time to restructure the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai, under which Rs 1,000 is given to women. CM Joseph Vijay has directed that the Rs 1000 May month installment under the scheme will be directly deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries soon," it added.</p>.<p>As part of its poll promises ahead of the April 23 elections, Vijay's TVK had promised Rs 2,500 monthly assistance for women aged below 60 years. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>