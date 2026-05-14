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Rs 1,000 assistance: Women beneficiaries to get May installment soon, says Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

The installment will be deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, a government release quoting Vijay said.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 09:41 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 09:41 IST
India NewsTamil NaduJoseph Vijay

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