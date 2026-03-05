Menu
tamil nadu

RS poll: AIADMK’s Thambidurai, PMK Anbumani file nominations

Anbumani, a former union minister, was accompanied by AIADMK senior leaders, including K P Munusamy during the filing of nomination.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 10:34 IST
Published 05 March 2026, 10:34 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsAIADMKPMKRajya Sabha ElectionsAnbumani RamadossThambidurai

