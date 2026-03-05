<p>Chennai: AIADMK sitting MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thambidurai">M Thambidurai</a> and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday filed their nomination papers for the biennial election to the Rajya Sabha.</p>.<p>Senior parliamentarian Thambidurai was accompanied by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and other senior leaders during the filing of the papers at the Secretariat here on the last day of filing the nominations for the biennial election on March 16.</p>.<p>Anbumani, a former union minister, was accompanied by AIADMK senior leaders, including K P Munusamy during the filing of nomination.</p>.Election Commission sets March 16 for biennial polls to 37 Rajya Sabha seats.<p>The PMK (Anbumani faction), which is part of the AIADMK-led alliance in the state, was allotted the seat by the AIADMK on March 4.</p>.<p>Both Thambidurai and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/anbumani-ramadoss">Anbumani</a> are set to become Rajya Sabha MPs based on the numerical strength of the AIADMK in the state Assembly.</p>.<p>Of the six seats from Tamil Nadu, the ruling DMK can secure four based on its current strength in the Assembly, while the AIADMK can win two seats. </p>