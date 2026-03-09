<p>Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu: Ruling <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> president and Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a> on Monday alleged that a "saffron crowd" wanted to "swallow" the southern state, but asserted his party would not allow that.</p>.<p>Addressing a mega party conference, he also launched a scathing attack against his rival, AIADMK chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/edappadi-k-palaniswami">Edappadi K Palaniswami</a>, accusing him of becoming a "slave" to the BJP in order to become CM.</p>.'Shared governance does not apply to Tamil Nadu': CM MK Stalin rules out power-sharing prospect with Congress.<p>Further, with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar set to step down, he said that state never had a BJP CM, and that after winning polls by showcasing the JD (U) veteran, "now they have sidelined him".</p>.<p>A 'Saffron crowd,' an obvious reference to the BJP, wants to "swallow Tamil Nadu". DMK will not allow it to happen, the CM asserted.</p>.<p>To win over the state, BJP was gradually "swallowing" AIADMK, he alleged.</p>