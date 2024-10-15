Samsung workers strike at Chennai plant called off after a month

<p>The strike by workers of Samsung at its Chennai plant has been withdrawn, according to the Tamil Nadu labour department. </p><p>However, CITU, which backed the strike, said it will announce the decision by tomorrow after holding talks with labourers at the plant. CITU admitted that the talks with the administration was positive. </p><p>The month-long strike was started on September 9, over several demands, including rise in wages.</p><p>It was agreed that all the striking workers would immediately call off the strike and return to work, according to the statement by the labour department. On returning to work, the management should not victimise the workers for having participated in the strike.</p><p>The workers would cooperate with the management fully and would not act in a manner that was prejudicial to the interest of the management.</p><p>The management would file a written reply to the charter of demands filed by the workers before the conciliation officer.</p>