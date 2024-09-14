Sanatana Dharma is all-inclusive, Lord Ram is India's uniting factor, says Tamil Nadu Guv Ravi

Chennai: Sanatana Dharma, whether one believes in it or not, is all-inclusive, and Lord Ram is the unifying factor of India spiritually and culturally, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said here on Saturday.

Recalling the sharp criticism of Sanatana Dharma, he said, without mentioning any name, that a false narrative was being set that Lord Ram was a north Indian God. But it was not so.

"Shri Ram, the most revered national icon of Bharat, lives in the hearts of the people of Tamil Nadu too. Every inch of this holy land bears His footprints. He is the glue that unites Bharat and shapes its culture and philosophy, including the world view of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," the Governor said.