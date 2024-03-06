'Sanatan Dharma' row: Madras High Court dismisses petitions against Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK leaders

Chennai: In a reprieve to the DMK, the Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to issue quo warranto against two ministers, Udhayanidhi Stalin and P K Sekarbabu, and Nilgiris MP A Raja in connection with their participation in a conference that called for annihilation of Sanatana Dharma.
While refusing to issue quo warranto against the trio, Justice Anita Sumanth held that the statements made by Udhayanidhi on Sanatana Dharma were “perverse and divisive.” The case filed by Hindu Munnani sought
“The statements equating Sanatana Dharma to HIV, AIDS, dengue and malaria, which need to be eradicated are perverse, divisive and contrary to Constitutional principles and ideas and tantamount to gross disinformation,” the judge wrote in her judgement.
Stalin had in September 2023 stoked a row by equating Sanatana Dharma with “Dengue, Malaria, and Corona” and calling for its “eradication” from the society.
Udhayanidhi had said Sanathana Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. Uprooting Sanatana Dharma will lead to upholding humanity and human equality.
“The conference’s title is apt. I appreciate them for pushing for eradication of Sanatanam and not merely oppose it. For instance, mosquitoes, Dengue, Malaria, and Corona, we should eradicate these, and not just oppose. Likewise, Sanatanam should also be eradicated from the society. It is not enough if we merely oppose it,” Udhayanidhi had said at the event.
The case was filed by office bearers of Hindu Munnani seeking action against the trio. Raja made a similar statement against Sanatana Dharma, while Sekarbabu attended the event participated by Udhayanidhi.
(Published 06 March 2024, 09:28 IST)