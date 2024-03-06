'Sanatan Dharma' row: Madras High Court dismisses petitions against Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK leaders

Chennai: In a reprieve to the DMK, the Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to issue quo warranto against two ministers, Udhayanidhi Stalin and P K Sekarbabu, and Nilgiris MP A Raja in connection with their participation in a conference that called for annihilation of Sanatana Dharma.

While refusing to issue quo warranto against the trio, Justice Anita Sumanth held that the statements made by Udhayanidhi on Sanatana Dharma were “perverse and divisive.” The case filed by Hindu Munnani sought

“The statements equating Sanatana Dharma to HIV, AIDS, dengue and malaria, which need to be eradicated are perverse, divisive and contrary to Constitutional principles and ideas and tantamount to gross disinformation,” the judge wrote in her judgement.