Sankara Nethralaya founder Dr S S Badrinath dies at 83

Chennai: Dr S S Badrinath, renowned vitreoretinal surgeon and founder of Sankara Nethralaya, which ensured affordable eyecare to millions of people, passed away at his residence due to old age, on Tuesday, a source at the hospital said.

He was 83. The Chennai-born surgeon is survived by wife Dr Vasanthi Badrinath, a pediatrician, and two sons Ananth and Seshu.