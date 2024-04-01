SC issues notice to ED on bail plea of former TN minister Senthil Balaji in PMLA case

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on the bail plea of former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in connection with a money laundering case.
Balaji was arrested on June 14 last year by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.
The ED had on August 12 last year filed a 3,000-page charge sheet against Balaji.
The high court had on October 19 dismissed Balaji's earlier bail plea. A local court also dismissed his bail petitions thrice.
(Published 01 April 2024, 06:02 IST)