TN govt gets SC notice over alleged ban on Ram temple ceremony live telecast

The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu government on a plea filed against the state government, alleging that it has banned the live telecast of the 'Pran Prathishta' ceremony of the Lord Ram temple at Ayodhya in temples across the State.
The plea states that 'the government has banned all kinds of poojas, Archana and Annadanam (poor feeding) bhajans on the occasion and such arbitrary exercise of power by the State government (through police officials) per se violates fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.'
ANI reported that Tamil Nadu told Supreme Court that there are no such restrictions and there is no ban on live telecast and the plea is just politically motivated.
Supreme Court told the Tamil Nadu government that permission can't be rejected on the 'sole ground that other communities are living in the locality'.
"This is a homogenous society, do not prevent only on this ground (that there are other communities)", the Supreme Court said.