Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

SC notice to NMC on Tamil Nadu's plea to stop surrender of 152 Super-Speciality seats to All India Quota

The bench underscored that in-service candidates form a distinct category and should not be equated with candidates who study full-time.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 16:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 June 2026, 16:47 IST
India NewsTamil NaduSupreme CourtNational Medical Commission

Follow us on :

Follow Us