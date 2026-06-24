SC notice to NMC on Tamil Nadu's plea to stop surrender of 152 Super-Speciality seats to All India Quota

<p>NEW DELHI: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court </a>on Wednesday said serving government doctors deserved a lower qualifying percentile in Super Speciality courses as they serve in the public health system while preparing for higher studies.</p> <p>The top court sought a response of the Tamil Nadu government and other authorities on a plea filed by the Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association seeking to restrain the State from surrendering 152 vacant in-service Super Speciality medical seats (2025-26) to the All India Quota.</p> <p>A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi sought a response from the National Medical Commission, while making strong oral observations in favour of in-service government doctors.</p> <p>“A government doctor, if acquires more skills, will serve public health better than private doctor. How many can afford private hospital,” Justice Nagarathna asked.</p> .Tamil Nadu govt moves Supreme Court against Madras HC order allowing lighting of lamp on Thirupparankundram Hill.<p>The bench underscored that in-service candidates form a distinct category and should not be equated with candidates who study full-time. </p> <p>“In every State, there are in-service candidates. They are government doctors. They are there for public health. Cut-off for them must be lesser. Reason being, they are serving and studying,” she said.</p> <p>Justice Nagarathna added, “On the other hand there are students... sitting at home and studying. They are not serving. In-service is a different channel... You just enable them to achieve greater skills... super-speciality. There must be, according to me, a lesser cutoff for them.”</p> <p>The plea challenged the surrender of 152 unfilled DM and MCh seats to the All India Quota following an earlier order by a coordinate bench headed by Justice P S Narasimha in the Tamilveni case. </p> <p>The petitioners argued that the in-service doctors’ association was not heard in that matter, and surrendering the seats before completing the second round of counselling and deciding on percentile reduction would severely prejudice government doctors and Tamil Nadu’s public health infrastructure.</p> .How a techie’s anonymous portal is tracking and exposing bribery in Tamil Nadu.<p>Senior advocate P Wilson, appearing for the petitioners, informed the court that while the percentile has been reduced for postgraduate seats, the same has not been done for super-speciality seats. </p> <p>He urged the court to allow in-service candidates to compete for these seats in a subsequent round if the qualifying percentile is lowered.</p> <p>The bench, however, clarified that it was not modifying the earlier order of the coordinate bench. </p> <p>Justice Nagarathna emphasised the larger public interest, stating that reducing the percentile would benefit in-service candidates across the country. </p> <p>“We are concerned with public health – whichever State it may be,” she noted.</p> <p>The matter has been posted for further consideration on July 15.</p> <p>The development comes amid ongoing tensions between All India Quota allocations and the interests of in-service doctors in Tamil Nadu, who play a critical role in strengthening the State’s public healthcare system.</p>