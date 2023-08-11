Siblings belonging to Scheduled Caste community hacked by students from intermediate caste in Tamil Nadu

The shocking incident has led to a major outrage with activists and film directors taking to social media seeking an end to caste-related violence in schools.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said it was sad that caste was entrenched even in the minds of school children and asked teachers to inculcate morals to students, while School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi promised to incur the educational expenses of the affected boy.

Six juveniles, who were involved and related to the gory incident, have been arrested and are currently under the custody of the Juvenile Justice Board.