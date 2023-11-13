SC takes note of 327 vacancies of judicial officers in Tamil Nadu, passes directions

Likewise, the bench noted the status of recruitment process to fill up posts of district judge under different categories and said, “The entire process shall be concluded not later than by 31 March 2024.” On the issue of lack of infrastructure in lower courts across Tamil Nadu, the bench directed that AAG Tiwari and lawyer Anandh Kannan, appearing for the Madras High Court, “shall meet the Registrar General of the High Court and the Chief Secretary of the State of Tamil Nadu to facilitate due and proper steps being taken on the infrastructural issues pertaining to the District Judiciary, including the allotment of suitable land as may be identified by the High Court by the concerned Collectors/District Magistrates”.