SC tells Tamil Nadu govt to allow RSS route march

However, the bench said allowing only one rally per district would be 'too much indulgence'.

"As long as law and order is taken care of, they are doing it peacefully as per the routes permitted by the police, with the kind of undertaking they have given," the bench said.

On this, Rohatgi said, "It can't be the case that someone wants to hold marches every day, every week, that may not be possible."

"If they ask for everyday, then we will see, right now they are only asking for two days," the bench said.

The court also questioned the state government led by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi for their contention that the High Court was now granting permission for processions.

The state government was aggrieved by the order passed on October 16 and 18. The HC also decided to consider a contempt petition against the state government officers on November 1.

Considering the matter, the bench pointed out in 2022, the High Court passed a similar order, the matter travelled up to the Supreme Court upheld the order.

The court asked if the principle of estoppel would not arise here.

Sibal said the state government is willing to allow but not during the season as there are celebrations by the community and there are bound to be clashes.

"They are asking for permission for three rallies in each district. We have also rejected the request of our coalition partners during this period. We don't want clashes", Sibal submitted.

As the court referred to the undertakings given by the petitioners, Sibal said, "They don't mean anything. We don't want clashes."

"Your apprehension about the route has been taken care of by the High Court. As far as the dates are concerned, those dates have passed," the bench said.

Senior advocate Madhvi Divan for the opposite side, submitted that the issue has already been decided and that it cannot be reopened.

She then asked for permission for route marches on November 19 or 26.

Sibal allowed it would be considered by the State. He also agreed that they would communicate the permission one week in advance.

The court, however, clarified that the State government can only modify the route while keeping the starting and ending points the same as requested by the Respondents.