SC woman panchayat president prevented from assuming office, says TN Governor

A woman panchayat president in Tamil Nadu was prevented from assuming office merely because she hailed from the Scheduled Caste community, Governor R N Ravi said on Friday.

The woman, P Indumathi (of Navakkaneri village panchayat, Tirupattur district), could not take the oath of office, despite two years after winning the civic body poll, as she belonged to the SC community, he said at an event in Rajapalayam in the district.