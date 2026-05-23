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Homeindiatamil nadu

SDPI demands more Muslim ministers in TVK government

'The government has a duty to ensure fair representation for all communities', SDPI said in a release.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 05:55 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 05:55 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsMuslimSDPITVK

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