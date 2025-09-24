<p>Chennai: Seasoned bureaucrat Beela Venkatesan, who was Health Secretary during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic steering the state government’s efforts to control the spread of the virus, passed away here on Wednesday.</p><p>Rajesh,56, is survived by her mother Rani Venkatesan, a former Congress MLA, and two daughters. </p><p>Sources said Beela Venkadesan, who was serving as Energy Secretary, was unwell for the past two months and was under treatment. “She breathed her last Wednesday evening after failing to respond to the treatment,” a government source said.</p><p>Her father L N Venkatesan was Director General of Police, who died in 2020 and her mother was MLA from Sathankulam in Thoothukudi district, representing the Congress.</p><p>Beela Venkatesan became a household name in Tamil Nadu during the first wave of the COVID pandemic as she addressed the media everyday with updates on the number of cases and efforts being taken by the government to control the spread of the virus.</p><p>However, she was shunted out in June 2020 after the cases spiked and was replaced by J Radhakrishnan, who held charge of the department for many years. Beela Venkatesan, a doctor by profession, held several key positions in the government including as secretary, Commercial Taxes and Registration Department.</p><p>Chief Minister M K Stalin and several political leaders condoled Beela Venkatesan’s death. </p><p>EoM</p>