Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Seasoned Tamil Nadu bureaucrat, who steered state's Covid control measures in 2020, passes away

Sources said Beela Venkadesan, who was serving as Energy Secretary, was unwell for the past two months and was under treatment.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 16:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 September 2025, 16:22 IST
India NewsTamil Nadu

Follow us on :

Follow Us