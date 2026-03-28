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Seat selection lacks transparency; interests of party compromised: Congress MP Jothimani

Jothimani accused the state leadership of conducting the seat-sharing and selection process in a "highly secretive manner", ignoring calls for detailed discussions and an open approach.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 06:40 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 06:40 IST
India NewsCongressTamil NaduIndian Politics

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