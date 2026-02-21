Menu
Senior AIADMK leader Dhanapal’s son Lokesh Tamilselvan joins TVK

Along with Lokesh, Chandrakumar, grandson of Dalit activist Immanuel Sekaran, and Catherine, daughter of former Union Minister Dalit Ezhilmalai, also joined the TVK.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 14:01 IST
Published 21 February 2026, 14:01 IST
