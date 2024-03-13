Senior DMK leader reinstated as MLA; to be inducted into Cabinet

Wasting no time, Chief Minister M K Stalin also wrote to Governor R N Ravi, recommending the inclusion of Ponmudy into his cabinet and asking for the swearing-in ceremony to be held immediately. If the Governor agrees and administers the oath of office and secrecy to him, Ponmudy is likely to be allotted the same Higher Education portfolio as before.

There was no official word from the Raj Bhavan, at the time of publication.

Ponmudy’s conviction in December last year came at a difficult time for the DMK, whose Minister V Senthil Balaji, continues to remain in jail in a money laundering case since June, while Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan is under the scanner of the ED, and acquittal of two ministers – Thangam Thennarasu and K K S S R Ramachandran – by trial courts are still under review by the High Court.

The conviction order by justice G Jayachandran on December 21 came after he allowed the appeal filed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption (DVAC) against the trial court order acquitting the husband-wife duo in the case filed against them for amassing assets disproportionate to the known sources of income during Ponmudy’s tenure as Higher Education and Mines Minister between 2006 and 2011.

In his detailed order, Justice Jayachandran held that the assets acquired by Ponmudy and his wife was 65.99 per cent (Rs 1.79 crore) disproportionate to their known sources of income after contending that segregating the income of the two by the trial court is “patently erroneous contrary to the evidence on record.”

However, Ponmudy’s problems are far from over as he is also already under the scanner of the ED in connection with a 11-year-old case of illegal red sand quarrying, while his 2023 acquittal in another DA case filed in 2001 is being reviewed suo motu by the Madras High Court.

The 73-year-old Ponmudy is also a deputy general secretary of the DMK and has been elected to the Tamil Nadu Assembly six times – four times from Villupuram and twice from Tirukkoyilur.