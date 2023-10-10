Home
tamil nadu

Senthil Balaji moves HC seeking bail, plea to be heard on Wednesday




Arrested Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji on Tuesday approached the Madras high court seeking bail.

Senior counsel N R Elango appeared for Balaji before Justice G Jayachandran and requested the court to take up the matter early. The judge said he will take up the bail application for hearing on Oct 11. Senthil Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked with a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.

His bail petitions were dismissed twice earlier by a local court.

Balaji, currently lodged in the Puzhal Prison, had underwent a health check-up at a government hospital here on Monday.

(Published 10 October 2023, 08:28 IST)
India NewsTamil Nadu

