Senthil Balaji moves HC seeking bail, plea to be heard on Wednesday

Senior counsel N R Elango appeared for Balaji before Justice G Jayachandran and requested the court to take up the matter early. The judge said he will take up the bail application for hearing on Oct 11. Senthil Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked with a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.