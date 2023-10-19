Money laundering case: High Court denies bail to Senthil Balaji

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in June in a money laundering case, will continue to be in jail with the Madras High Court on Thursday refusing to grant bail to him on medical grounds.
Justice G Jayachandran dismissed Balaji’s bail petition and agreed with the ED’s contention that there was every possibility of the DMK leader, who is a Minister without portfolio in Chief Minister M K Stalin’s cabinet, attempting to tamper with evidence and influence the witnesses if he is granted bail.
The minister had moved the High Court after his bail petitions were rejected by local courts on medical grounds. Balaji was arrested by the ED on June 14 in a cash-for-job scam during his 2011-2015 tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK cabinet led by J Jayalalithaa.
However, Balaji complained of chest pain following which he was admitted to the Government Omandurar Hospital here. Days later, the minister underwent a by-pass heart surgery at a private hospital on the permission of the High Court and he is currently recuperating.
Few weeks after the surgery, he was lodged at Puzhal Central prison. Balaji is under the radar of the ED and IT whose sleuths have been searching properties linked to him for the past few months.
Balaji’s arrest by the ED also led to a major political controversy in Tamil Nadu with Governor R N Ravi “dismissing” him from the Council of Ministers, only to put on abeyance his decision within a few hours. The Governor’s action came after Stalin refused to drop Balaji from the cabinet, arguing mere registration of a case doesn’t make anyone guilty.
Stalin, while “disregarding” the communication from the Governor, said only the CM has the right to induct or dismiss a minister.