Money laundering case: High Court denies bail to Senthil Balaji

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in June in a money laundering case, will continue to be in jail with the Madras High Court on Thursday refusing to grant bail to him on medical grounds.

Justice G Jayachandran dismissed Balaji’s bail petition and agreed with the ED’s contention that there was every possibility of the DMK leader, who is a Minister without portfolio in Chief Minister M K Stalin’s cabinet, attempting to tamper with evidence and influence the witnesses if he is granted bail.

The minister had moved the High Court after his bail petitions were rejected by local courts on medical grounds. Balaji was arrested by the ED on June 14 in a cash-for-job scam during his 2011-2015 tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK cabinet led by J Jayalalithaa.