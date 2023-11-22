Senthil Balaji's remand extended

Chennai: A city court on Wednesday extended Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's remand till December 4.
The DMK leader was arrested in connection with a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate in June this year.
Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from a government multi-super specialty hospital here, extended his judicial custody till December 4. Balaji is undergoing treatment at the hospital.
When the case came up for hearing, ED counsel N Ramesh filed a counter affidavit to the petition filed by Balaji, which sought a direction to the agency to furnish copies of documents seized by the prosecution during investigation.
Ramesh said all the documents relating to this case were already produced before the court and also furnished to the minister.
Following this, the judge posted to December 4, further hearing of the petition filed by Balaji.
Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.