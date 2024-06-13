Seven Tamils feared dead in Kuwait building fire accident

K S Mathan, Tamil Nadu Minister for Minorities and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, said Karupannan Ramu, Veerasamy Mariappan, Chinnadurai Krishnamoorthy, Mohammed Sharif, and Kunaf Richard Rai are believed to have either charred to death or died due to breathlessness.

“We have got this information through Tamil Sangams in Kuwait. We are in close touch with the local associations to ascertain how many people from Tamil Nadu are affected due to the fire accident,” Masthan said, adding that his department is also coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs.

He said since some of the bodies are charred to death beyond recognition, it will take some time to identify their bodies and bring them home. Masthan also added that Chief Minister M K Stalin discussed the issue with officials on Thursday morning.