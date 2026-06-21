Seven women killed in Tamil Nadu seafood factory after ammonia gas leak

<p>In a tragic incident, seven women were killed after being affected by a major ammonia gas leak at a private seafood processing unit in Manjangaranai near Periyapalayam in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil%20nadu">Tamil Nadu's</a> Thiruvallur on Sunday, police said.</p><p>A total of 67 workers were rushed to local hospitals, Thiruvallur District Collector S Kavitha said.</p><p>According to Kavitha, 46 are being treated at Vels Hospital and 21 at Venkateshwara Hospital. Further, nine of the most critically ill patients have been mobilised via ambulances to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>