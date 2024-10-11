Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Several injured after Mysuru-Darbhanga train derails after hitting goods train

While 12-13 coaches were derailed, the parcel van caught fire due to the impact of the collision. The fire was put out by Fire and Rescue services personnel.
ETB Sivapriyan
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 16:48 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 16:10 IST
India NewsTamil NaduTrain derailment

Follow us on :

Follow Us