Several injured after Mysuru-Darbhanga train derails after hitting goods train

<p>Chennai: At least 19 people were injured after the Mysuru-Darbhanga express collided with a stationary goods train near Gummudipoondi in Tamil Nadu on Friday night, leading to derailment of about 13 coaches. </p><p>Southern Railway (SR) said the accident took place at around 8.28 pm when the express train which was running at a speed of 75 km per hour. The train with LHB coaches passed the Ponneri station at 8.27 pm and had the green signa to enter Kavaraipettai station. </p><p>“…the train crew experienced heavy jerk and instead of going into the main line as per the signal given, the train entered into the Loop line and hit the goods train standing in loop line. The crew is safe,” the SR said in a statement. </p>. <p>While 12-13 coaches were derailed, the parcel van caught fire due to the impact of the collision. The fire was put out by Fire and Rescue services personnel. </p>.Aircraft faces mid-air glitch after take-off from Tiruchirappalli, lands safely.<p>Though the SR didn’t give the number of injured, sources in the Tamil Nadu government put the number at six. “Six people have reported injured with fracture and other injuries. We are not sure about the exact number at this point. The injured are being rushed to Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai,” a top TN government official told DH.</p><p>The official said Tiruvallur District Collector T Prabhushankar is already at the spot, while senior officials are also rushing to oversee the rescue operations. “The situation is under control,” the official added. </p><p>Sources said the government has also placed adequate number of fire tenders at the accident site, while senior officials from the Southern Railway are on their way to Gummudipoondi. </p><p>The accident has led to disruption of services on the busy Chennai-Vijayawada section that connects the Tamil Nadu capital with New Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Nagpur, among other cities. </p>.<p><strong>War room in Bengaluru</strong></p><p>* A war room with help line has been set up at Bengaluru Control room and may be contacted on 08861309815. </p><p>* Help desk set up at KSR Bengaluru (SBC), Mandya (MYA) and Kengeri (KGI) railway stations have been opened.</p>