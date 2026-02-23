<p>The Chief Electoral Officer of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/cm-m-k-stalin-has-betrayed-tamil-nadu-sri-lankan-tamils-says-aiadmk-chief-edappadi-k-palaniswami-3908327">Tamil Nadu</a>, Archana Patnaik, on Monday announced the final electoral roll for the poll-bound state after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state. </p><p>The state now has 5.67 crore voters, she said.</p><p>Addressing a press conference, Patnaik said before the SIR exercise, the state's electorate stood at 6.41 crore. Now, 7.40 lakh people in the 18-19 age bracket have been included in the electoral roll and 74 lakh names of voters were deleted under various categories.</p>.Final electoral roll published in Kerala; around 9 lakhs names removed.<p>During a press briefing, she said - "As per the direction of the Election Commission of India, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls, 2026 was conducted in the State of Tamil Nadu from 27.10.2025 to 23.02.2026. As on 27.10.2025, there were 6,41,14,587 electors enrolled in the Electoral Roll. After completion of the Enumeration Phase under the Special Intensive Revision 2026, the draft roll was published on 19.12.2025 having a total number of electors as 5,43,76,756."</p>