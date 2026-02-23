Menu
SIR in Tamil Nadu | Final voters list out in poll-bound state, 74 lakh names deleted

Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said that after the claims and objections period concluded on January 30, 2026, 27.53 lakh voters were added to the rolls while 4.23 lakh names were deleted.
Last Updated : 23 February 2026, 15:54 IST
