'Sir, please forgive us': Burglars return national awards to director two days after stealing them

Chennai: “Sir, please forgive us. Your hard work is yours,” read the handwritten note which was tied to the main gate of a house in Usilampatti in Madurai, where a group of thieves had decamped with valuables and Rs 1 lakh in cash a few days ago.

The ‘heart-felt’ note had a surprise element – the burglars had returned two medals that were won at the National Film Awards by director Manikandan, whose house they had struck last week. A photograph of the hand-written note and the medal inside a polythene bag has now gone viral on social media.

Manikandan, who had directed critically acclaimed movies like Kadaisi Vivasaayi (Last Farmer) and Kaaka Muttai, had last week filed a complaint with Usilampatti police about the burglary in his ancestral house when he was away in Chennai for work. About 15 sovereigns of gold, Rs 1 lakh in cash, and other valuables were found stolen from the house when a couple of Manikandan’s friends went to his house to feed his pet dog.