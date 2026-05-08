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'Smacks of low political opportunism': Mani Shankar Aiyar slams Congress's TVK tie-up decision

Aiyar said he cannot imagine the fathers of the Indian National Congress blessing such a "politics of expediency".
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 07:38 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 07:38 IST
India NewsCongressTamil NaduDMKAIADMKMani Shankar AiyarTVK

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