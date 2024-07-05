'Someone sick in my house...': Thief leaves behind apology note after heist, pledges to return stolen cash, jewellery

In Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district, a thief stole around Rs 60,000 in cash, two pairs of gold earnings and silver anklets. However, he left a note written in Tamil asking for forgiveness and pledging to return the items within a month.

As per an article on the Hindustan Times, he wrote in a letter, "Forgive me. I will return [it] in one month. Someone sick in my house."

The theft took place in the residence of 79-year-old retired teacher Chithirai Selvin and his wife, who is also a retired educator. On June 17, the couple had gone to visit their son in Chennai and left the house in the care of a hired help.

The help discovered that the house has been broken into on Tuesday night and immediately called the police as per reports.

The Megnanapuram police has initiated an investigation into the matter.