'Son-rise' in AIADMK: Plans to bring Palaniswami's son Mithun into the party?

<p>Chennai: P Mithun, son of AIADMK general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/edappadi-k-palaniswami">Edappadi K Palaniswami</a> has been a backroom operator, devising political and election strategies for the party ever since his father took over as Chief Minister in 2017. </p><p>For the first time, however, demands have cropped up within the AIADMK to formally induct Mithun into the party and give him a prominent role in an effort to attract the youth.</p><p>As expected, the proposal has met with a mixed response, arriving even as criticism mounts against Palaniswami for his perceived lack of accommodation and refusal to take back previously expelled members. The development is particularly significant given that the AIADMK continues to project itself as a party against ‘dynastic politics’ -- a key charge it frequently levels against its rival, DMK.</p>.'With a heavy heart': Actor Gautami Tadimalla quits AIADMK citing 'current political situation'.<p>The demand to appoint Mithun as the head of the party's IT wing or youth wing was made by senior functionaries during a meeting over the weekend. Palaniswami reportedly objected initially but listened patiently later.</p><p>The meeting was called to discuss the party’s worst-ever defeat in the April 23 assembly elections, in which the AIADMK was pushed to the third slot, and comes at a time when the party faces a growing exodus to other political camps.</p><p>At least four MLAs and more than half a dozen former ministers from the party have jumped ship in the last month alone, with many searching for greener pastures. A couple of other MLAs and senior leaders, upset that they have not been assigned their preferred roles, are also mulling quitting the party.</p><p>Interestingly, Palaniswami’s confidante and deputy general secretary, K P Munusamy, seconded the proposal, telling his boss that he should not veto the idea if Mithun agrees to accept a position in the party.</p><p>“What is intriguing is that Munusamy seconded the idea. The fact remains that he will never speak without EPS’s approval, and it is worth noting that Palaniswami remained silent throughout Munusamy’s speech. This cannot be brushed aside as a mere casual demand and Mithun has done nothing for the party,” a senior AIADMK leader told <em>DH</em>.</p>.'CM Vijay on shopping spree targeting AIADMK MLAs; he acts like BJP,' alleges MK Stalin.<p>As expected, the talk of a ‘son rise’ in the AIADMK is being opposed by some senior leaders, including C Ve Shanmugam. Shanmugam suggested that the leadership was actively planning to project Mithun by giving him a party post and strongly opposed any such succession plan within the AIADMK.</p><p>While Mithun has been working behind the scenes since EPS became CM in 2017-- and was responsible for hiring political strategy teams for the 2021 and 2026 assembly polls -- he has never made a public appearance.</p><p>Another senior leader told <em>DH</em> that it was surprising and confusing that neither EPS nor his close aides have issued a clarification to quiet the speculation and demands.</p><p>“EPS should have clarified that there was no such plan. This trend is dangerous, as dynastic politics is a major weapon we have against our political rivals, and we cannot afford to lose that edge. Moreover, the party should look for out-of-the-box ideas to attract youth, not rely on knee-jerk reactions,” the leader added.</p><p>Party leaders said Palaniswami should strike a conciliatory note and invite all rebel MLAs for a frank discussion on how to strengthen the AIADMK. </p><p>“The party has not won a major election since 2016 and we have dropped to the third slot now. This is the time to wake up and take remedial steps instead of shutting down every voice that calls for a review of the election results,” another leader said.</p>