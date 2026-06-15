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'Son-rise' in AIADMK: Plans to bring Palaniswami's son Mithun into the party?

The demand to appoint Mithun as the head of the party's IT wing or youth wing was made by senior functionaries during a meeting over the weekend.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 14:43 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 14:43 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMK

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