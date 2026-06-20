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Southwest monsoon intensifies; heavy rain expected in over 10 districts of Tamil Nadu

Chennai and its suburban areas are expected to get some respite from the heat, with light to moderate evening showers accompanied by thunder and lightning in isolated places.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 05:58 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 05:58 IST
India NewsrainsmonsoonTamil Naduweather

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