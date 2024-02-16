SPB family sends legal notice to producers of Telugu film 'Keedaa Cola'

Chennai: Late S P Balasubrahmanyam’s family has issued a legal notice to producers and the music director of Telugu film Keedaa Cola for “inappropriately” recreating the legendary playback singer’s voice through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and deepfake technology without their “valid consent” or “permission.”

The notice sent by S P Kalyan Charan, son of SPB, said though the family loves how technology is used to its fullest potential to give the late singer’s voice a posthumous life but they felt disheartened when the same is used without their “knowledge, consent, or authorisation” for commercial exploitation.

“I think there is a legit way to do that; any technology should benefit humanity and not take away livelihoods. In this case I felt good that it's a great opportunity to go to the families and they also see the legacy of the singers continue,” Charan said in a statement, recalling how music director A R Rahman used the voice of two late singers with due permission.