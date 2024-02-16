SPB family sends legal notice to producers of Telugu film 'Keedaa Cola'

Chennai: Late S P Balasubrahmanyam’s family has issued a legal notice to producers and the music director of Telugu film Keedaa Cola for “inappropriately” recreating the legendary playback singer’s voice through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and deepfake technology without their “valid consent” or “permission.”
The notice sent by S P Kalyan Charan, son of SPB, said though the family loves how technology is used to its fullest potential to give the late singer’s voice a posthumous life but they felt disheartened when the same is used without their “knowledge, consent, or authorisation” for commercial exploitation.
“I think there is a legit way to do that; any technology should benefit humanity and not take away livelihoods. In this case I felt good that it's a great opportunity to go to the families and they also see the legacy of the singers continue,” Charan said in a statement, recalling how music director A R Rahman used the voice of two late singers with due permission.
The use of SPB’s voice without due permission shocked the family, Charan said and if this trend of using Al technology for commercial exploitation in the entertainment industry continues without valid consent or permission, it might even affect the present and future singers.
The legal notice comes amid a debate on whether it is ethical to use the voices of late singers using AI or deepfake technology.
Charan said he sent a legal notice to the producers and music director of the film on January 18, 2024 seeking an apology, damages, and share in royalty, besides inviting them for a one-to-one meeting in order to reach an amicable solution.
“But we were totally appalled at the tenor of the response which not only dismissed the already admitted fact of using Late S P Balasubrahmanyam's voice through Al technology, but also deceitfully suggested a media trial as opposed to a legal approach,” Charan said.
“We abstain from choosing any devious methods to handle this matter and have no desire to precipitate this issue through media trial and solely propose to take this issue legally,” the singer added.