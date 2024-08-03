Speed trial of Vande Metro successfully done in Chennai

“The variant manufactured in ICF with 12 coaches is a fully air-conditioned train which can run up to 110 kmph designed for inter-city travel of 150-200 km. This is set to make short-distance inter-city travel highly comfortable for passengers with improved safety aspects,” the ICF said in a statement.

The speed trial or the test run was originally planned between Chennai Beach and Katpadi. “The CCRS boarded the train at Villivakkam as planned but he decided to complete the trial at Walajah Road station as he was satisfied with the speed of the train,” a senior official part of the entourage told DH.

The train then began its return journey to Villivakkam from Walajah Road instead of Katpadi junction, the official added.

The Vande Metro train boasts of facilities like automatic doors, better toilets, and infotainment, besides hand holders for standees. Though the speed trial has been carried out here, it is not clear whether the country’s first Vande Metro will run in Southern Railway or will be allotted to a different zone.

Vande Metro will have almost all facilities available in the Vande Bharat except for pantry cars. The trains will have space for standees as it will run on short-distance routes. Each coach will have seating facilities for 110 passengers and space for about 200 standees, sources said.

Officials said the new train variant will have better acceleration as every alternative coach will have a power pack under the coach as compared to every fourth in the existing MEMUs. Six coaches will have underslung power packs which will help in better acceleration of the train.

Primarily designed for inter-city short-distance commuter travel, the Vande Metro will have double leaf doors for easy boarding and de-boarding of passengers.