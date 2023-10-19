Renowned spiritual guru Bangaru Adigalar passes away

Chennai: Bangaru Adigalar, a renowned spiritual guru who decades ago created a revolution by allowing women inside the Sanctum Sanctorum of the Arulmigu Aadhiparasakthi Temple in Melmaruvathur, passed away here on Thursday due to ill-health.

Bangaru Adigalar, known as Amma (mother) to his followers, was 82 and leaves behind his wife and two sons, who manage several educational institutions, including a medical college, owned by the family.

The spiritual guru was unwell for sometime and was confined to his home. He suffered a heart attack on Thursday evening.

A philanthropist, Bangaru Adigalar will be remembered for his revolutionary step of allowing women inside the Adiparasakthi Temple in Melmaruvathur, 90 km from Chennai, and other religious institutions managed by him on all days, including during their menstrual cycle.

He allowed women to perform pooja at temples just like men, in a break from the long held tradition.

Thousands of Aadhiparasakthi temples sprung across the state as lakhs of women began to follow Bangaru Adigalar. Many women walked from their towns and villages in the state to Melmaruvathur to pay obseiance to the Goddess.

Commanding a following among women from across South India and those who live abroad, he transformed Melmaruvathur from a village to a town that boasts of facilities available in a city.

Born on March 3 in 1941 at Melmaruvathur to Gopala Naicker and Meenakshi Ammal as their second child, Bangaru Adigalar was groomed to become a teacher.

However, he claimed to be a Poorna Avatar of Aadhiparasakthi, possessing all 16 qualities of the Goddess.

He was conferred with Padma Shri in 2019 by the Union Government. However, his institutions came under the Income Tax radar in the past decade.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, and BJP President J P Nadda are among those who condoled Bangaru Adigalar’s death.