Sri Lanka has arrested 37 fishermen, TN CM Stalin tells Jaishankar; urges steps for their release

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday apprised External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar of the arrest of 37 Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and seizure of three boats, and sought measures for their release.

Writing to Jaishankar, Stalin said the fishermen were arrested on September 21, 2024 and as he has been pointing out, such instances of arrests of TN fishermen, "while fishing in their traditional fishing waters have been on the rise. "

Besides this, the Sri Lankan courts are levying penalties that are beyond the means of these fishermen. Strong measures must be taken to prevent the Sri Lankan authorities from apprehending fishermen and their fishing boats, the CM requested.