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Sri Lankan leaders congratulate Vijay on his victory in Tamil Nadu's assembly polls

Celebrations were reported in Sri Lanka's Tamil-dominated Northern Province, where youths hailed the actor's victory.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 12:47 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 12:47 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsVijaySri LankanTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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