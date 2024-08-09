Sri Lankan Navy arrests 33 Indian fishermen, seizes four boats

Chennai: In yet another incident in the Palk Strait, the Sri Lankan Navy has arrested as many as 33 fishermen from Pamban in Rameswaram for fishing in the country’s water after allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The arrests, according to fishermen associations, took place in Neduntheevu (Deft Island) in Sri Lanka on Thursday evening when the fishermen in four boats were fishing. The fishermen had set out for fishing in four mechanised boats from Pamban on August 8 morning.

The incident comes just a week after an Indian fisherman from Rameswaram lost his life while trying to escape being arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy near the disputed island of Katchatheevu, which was ceded to the neighbouring country by India in 1974. While one more fisherman continued to be missing, the remaining two were released last week.