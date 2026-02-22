Menu
Stalin creating 'artificial' narrative of rights deprivation in state: BJP leader Soundararajan

'We are in power at the Centre and going to rule the state. This will certainly be a manifesto that provides solutions for the people,' Soundararajan said.
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 05:36 IST
Published 22 February 2026, 05:36 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsM K StalinTamilisai Soundararajan

