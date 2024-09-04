Stalin cycles along Chicago shoreline, Rahul Gandhi wishes to cycle together with Tamil Nadu CM

While several social media users liked the video clip, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, tagging the video clip asked: "Brother, when are we cycling together in Chennai?"

Stalin replied saying, "Dear brother @RahulGandhi, whenever you’re free, let’s ride and explore the heart of Chennai together! Furthermore, the CM said: "A box of sweets is still pending from my side. After our cycling, let’s enjoy a delicious South Indian lunch with sweets at my home."

In June this year, when Stalin greeted Gandhi on his birthday, the Congress leader thanked him and said he was waiting (to get from Stalin) for 'my box of sweets today.' The background to the CM's 'a box of sweets is still pending from my side,' comment could be seen in this context.