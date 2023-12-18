Stalin launches 'Makkaludan Mudhalvar' scheme aimed at disposing off grievances within 30 days

“In the second phase, such camps will be conducted in rural areas in the remaining 34 districts. I give an assurance to the people that all petitions will be scrutinised by the government and will be implemented if there is merit in them. All documents will be uploaded on a website dedicated to this scheme,” Stalin said in his speech.

He also asked officials to be considerate to people’s requests and try as much as possible to help identify solutions for their problems. Stalin said the government has identified that people have some difficulties in accessing the services offered by 13 departments and that this scheme will help them.

Talking about the Chennai floods, Stalin claimed that his government ensured that normalcy returned to several areas in Chennai within a day after the rains under the influence of Cyclone Michaung stopped. While traffic on major roads resumed the next day, the government restored power supply to a majority of the areas within three days.

The launch of the scheme also comes amid criticism that the DMK dispensation didn’t fulfill the expectations of the people by fast-tracking the relief operations in several localities in south and north Chennai. While the government machinery was working in full-swing, water logging in several areas in north Chennai were cleared only after four days with people holding impromptu protests at several places and confronting ministers and Chennai Mayor R Priya.