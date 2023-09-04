Stalin launches podcast series; accuses BJP of using religion as 'weapon' to hide shortcomings

In the first episode of his Speaking for India podcast series, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said the I.N.D.I.A. political grouping must win the 2024 General elections to prevent the country from “becoming Manipur and Haryana” which “fell victim” to the ruling BJP's “communal politics, and hate-inciting policies.”
In his 8-minute address, Stalin tore into the BJP, accusing it of failing to fulfill promises made to people in 2014, intentionally privatising public sector undertakings (PSUs), sowing the “seeds of hatred” in the minds of people, and taking away the financial rights of states through GST and “poor” allocation under the Finance Commissions.
He also accused the BJP of using religion as its “weapon” to hide shortcomings, inciting the fire of religious sentiments of people and basking in the “warmth of its fiery flames.”
Stalin, who has been pushing for a united Opposition to take on the BJP with Congress as the fulcrum of the alliance, plans to articulate his views on national issues through the podcast series which is translated into several languages including Hindi, despite it being an anathema to the DMK. The CM also believes 2024 is the time for the DMK to play a key role in national politics – the party was the prime mover behind all coalition governments at the Centre in the past, including NDA-1 and UPA-1 and 2.
The Modi model which came to power lying about the Gujarat Model is going to “end” with no significant model to call their own. “It has become a rudderless model, and there are no tall claims about the once-famous Gujarat model either, especially after we listed the achievements of the Dravidian Model in Tamil Nadu with statistical proofs,” Stalin claimed.
The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister alleged that the BJP sowed the seeds of violence and hatred in Gujarat in 2002 and 21 years later, the sectarian fire ignited in Manipur saw the state burn, while the fire of religious fanaticism is claiming lives and property of innocent people in Haryana.
“If we don't put an end to this right now, no one can save India and Indians,” Stalin added. An India where social justice, secular politics, socialism, equity, social harmony, state autonomy, federalism, and unity in diversity thrive in its “full glory is the real India,” Stalin said.
“We have formed the I.N.D.I.A. Alliance to restore such an India. It is this I.N.D.I.A alliance that is going to save India. If we want to prevent the whole of India from becoming Manipur and Haryana, which, unfortunately, fell victim to BJP's communal politics, and hate-inciting policies, the I.N.D.I.A alliance must win,” the DMK President added.
Stalin also accused the BJP government of dismantling and destroying strong public sector by transferring them to its “corporate friends” by “misusing” powers.
Contending that Tamil Nadu lost its right to financial autonomy due to implementation of GST, Stalin said the state gives huge amount of funds annually to the Union Government through taxes but for every rupee paid as tax revenue to the Union Government, only 29 paise was returned to the State.
“From 2014 till last year, the tax paid by our state to the Union Government was 5 lakh 16 thousand crore rupees. But, in return, all we got was 2 lakh 8 thousand crore rupees. If it is argued that the Union Government cannot give the entirety of what they receive from each State, then how is it able to do it in BJP-ruled States?” he asked.
A state ruled by BJP has paid only 2 lakh 24 thousand crore rupees in taxes.
But through tax sharing, the State received a whopping 9 lakh 4 thousand crore rupees, Stalin said, and accused the BJP government is being vengeful against their opposition parties.
He also flagged the low allocation of funds to Tamil Nadu in the Finance Commission saying the fund allocation of 5.305 per cent in the 12th Finance Commission was reduced to 4.079 per cent in the 15th Finance Commission.
“The amount of money that Tamil Nadu loses every year isn’t negligible. We are losing thousands of crores which we should get rightfully. The present BJP Union government is only functioning as a vengeful body primed against the state governments,” he said.