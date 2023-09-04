Stalin launches podcast series; accuses BJP of using religion as 'weapon' to hide shortcomings

He also accused the BJP of using religion as its “weapon” to hide shortcomings, inciting the fire of religious sentiments of people and basking in the “warmth of its fiery flames.”

Stalin, who has been pushing for a united Opposition to take on the BJP with Congress as the fulcrum of the alliance, plans to articulate his views on national issues through the podcast series which is translated into several languages including Hindi, despite it being an anathema to the DMK. The CM also believes 2024 is the time for the DMK to play a key role in national politics – the party was the prime mover behind all coalition governments at the Centre in the past, including NDA-1 and UPA-1 and 2.

The Modi model which came to power lying about the Gujarat Model is going to “end” with no significant model to call their own. “It has become a rudderless model, and there are no tall claims about the once-famous Gujarat model either, especially after we listed the achievements of the Dravidian Model in Tamil Nadu with statistical proofs,” Stalin claimed.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister alleged that the BJP sowed the seeds of violence and hatred in Gujarat in 2002 and 21 years later, the sectarian fire ignited in Manipur saw the state burn, while the fire of religious fanaticism is claiming lives and property of innocent people in Haryana.

“If we don't put an end to this right now, no one can save India and Indians,” Stalin added. An India where social justice, secular politics, socialism, equity, social harmony, state autonomy, federalism, and unity in diversity thrive in its “full glory is the real India,” Stalin said.

“We have formed the I.N.D.I.A. Alliance to restore such an India. It is this I.N.D.I.A alliance that is going to save India. If we want to prevent the whole of India from becoming Manipur and Haryana, which, unfortunately, fell victim to BJP's communal politics, and hate-inciting policies, the I.N.D.I.A alliance must win,” the DMK President added.

Stalin also accused the BJP government of dismantling and destroying strong public sector by transferring them to its “corporate friends” by “misusing” powers.